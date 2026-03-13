Today's Horoscope – March 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking.
Colour: Copper | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Try to complete pending work. Your boss is hard to please, and you are raring for a fight. Stay cool, and complete the slot allotted to you. An outing puts a new zip into a romance.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Colour: Cream | Number: 4
June 22 - July 22
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life s on a roll!
Colour: Grey | Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Stick to work today and stay out of trouble – don’t indulge in idle gossip or chatter. You never do, but even being a silent observer is being active too. Investment plans take off, and you will have a nest egg soon. Authority female figures can be a bit of a hassle.
Colour: White | Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Avoid over indulgence in food or drinks, as digestive problems crop up – lifestyle induced, of course. Children need more of your time, and you need to make the necessary requirements.
Colour: Purple | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Crimson | Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Amber | Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Beige | Number: 7
Amara Ramdev