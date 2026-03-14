Today's Horoscope – March 14, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, keep a low profile and be an observer today. Lucky colour: garnet Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 6
June 22 - July 22
The weekend is right on top of you, and you are still immersed in work. Students too are having a strenuous time. But friends rally around and give you all the support you need. Don’t take unnecessary risks to show that you are daring. Finances still budgetary. Lucky colour: Chrome Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
The path of true love was never smooth, and you are finding it the hard way now. But with patience a better understanding will ensue today for the two of you. An older person in the family needs medical intervention. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2
August 22 - September 23
You don’t want to give in to your moodiness today. A day spent at home helping will go a long way in promoting peace. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women are emphasised. Relationships take on a different meaning, as your perspective also changes. Lucky colour: Ochre Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you'll damage your reputation. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky colour: Olive-green Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky colour: Navy-blue Lucky number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Partnerships or contacts from abroad may pan out. Travel plans need care. A lucky phase on the whole. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky colour: Rose-gold Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev