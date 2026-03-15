Today's Horoscope – March 15, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 March 2026, 23:32 IST
March 21 - April 20
A loved one wants more space. A new attraction comes at a cost. Move forward with care. Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today.
Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
A period of change and transition begins, with the moon bringing new endeavours to fruition. Singles may find opportunity to cross the frontier of romance. Travel, study, or people from overseas may be involved.
Lucky colour: Lemon-yellow Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Work on strengthening your support network. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits.
Lucky colour: Sea-green Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyperactivity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Lucky colour: Olive Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 1
September 23 - October 22
An ex-flame is blazing a path to your door, and you are feeling confused and shell-shocked. Before you turn the friend away, look into your own heart too. Confiding in a friend looks good. Lateral growth at work is beckoning.
Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Your father wants your time and attention, so give it to him. You do tend to nit-pick at issues, so let go and bear in mind that your thinking is very different from your father’s. It's a generation thing.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Watch out for office politics. Try not to be too gullible either. Someone you trust doesn’t seem to have your best interests at heart right now. Romantic life takes on new hues!
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
Don't be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don't reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Please don’t expect others to finish the work you have left half undone. Unless you finish your work on time, and are on top of things, opportunities could pass you by.
Lucky colour: Ochre Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev