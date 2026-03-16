Today's Horoscope – March 16, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. You may have difficulties with foreigners. A trip proves beneficial, and a minor toss-up at home.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Lucky colour: Terracotta Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time!
Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Lucky colour: Pista-green Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 8
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 5
Amara Ramdev