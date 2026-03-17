Today's Horoscope – March 17, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 6
April 21 - May 21
A short trip could be fruitful and open up new doors for you. Getting involved in an organisation or involvement in large groups will be gratifying. Don't spend your money on gifts for people who don’t really deserve it. Lucky colour: Garnet Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and you tend to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky colour: Sea-Green Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You've sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky colour: Bronze Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists clear. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev