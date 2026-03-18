Today's Horoscope – March 18, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work; you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
May 21): Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. A family outing can be very enlightening, and you can understand the family politics that is going on. Try to maintain a balance though, and avoid taking sides.
Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 4
May 22 - June 21
Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up.
Lucky colour: Chrome Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Salmon-pink Lucky number: 1
July 23 - August 21
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Lucky colour: Aqua-green Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Lucky colour: Brick-red Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary.
Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 5
October 23 - November 21
The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional – deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
It is very important for you to stay focused today. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. New faces enter your life today and make it fun.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 5
Amara Ramdev