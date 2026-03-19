Today's Horoscope – March 19, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Energetic vibes fuel your day, propelling you towards success in your current projects. Your confidence shines, attracting positive attention and new opportunities. Tackle pending tasks with enthusiasm and embrace exciting possibilities.
Lucky number: 8 Lucky colour: Green
April 21 - May 21
Home and family take priority today, bringing a sense of comfort. Ease in your work life contributes to your overall well-being. Focus on managing your resources wisely and nurturing your domestic sphere.
Lucky number: 2 Lucky colour: Maroon
May 22 - June 21
Work-related connections or travel may arise, offering stimulating interactions. Communicate clearly and collaborate effectively with those around you. Your network could bring beneficial opportunities and insights.
Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Plum
June 22 - July 22
If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You have the gift of the gab and the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature, but don't let anyone take you for granted today.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However, don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action.
Lucky colour: Coffee-brown Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky colour: Bronze Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists clear.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev