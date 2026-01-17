Today's Horoscope – March 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 March 2026, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, it's particularly important to exercise caution with any financial risks, especially those involving gambling or speculative ventures. Your energy levels are high, which can be channelled into productive activities, allowing you to accomplish more than anticipated. However, be aware that your attempts at tact may be perceived as excessive, so strive for genuine and direct communication. Colour: White; Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Be prepared for the potential resurgence of a past issue that you believed was resolved. In your interactions with others, emphasize diplomacy and avoid meddling in their personal affairs. Travel plans may encounter unforeseen obstacles or drain your energy, so proceed with extra care. Colour: Peach; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You're currently navigating a period of significant change, but your overall perspective is improving. Home life may be a source of stress, particularly concerning children, which could strain your nerves. It's crucial to avoid impatience and maintain composure throughout the day. Colour: Lemon; Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Colour scarlet; Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Colour: Amethyst; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Colour: Lavender; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Colour: Caramel; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. Colour: emerald; Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. Colour: Ash; Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. colour: Chocolate; Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential. Colour: Lilac; Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Number:3; Colour: Emerald- green
Amara Ramdev