Today's Horoscope – March 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 March 2026, 13:56 IST
March 21 - April 20
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Colour: Pearl
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
Colour: Claret-red
Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Don’t be aggressive and go all out for control, pull back a little and watch your partner be confused. Your soft approach can work wonders. Try to avoid speculation or any form of gambling today.
Colour: Crimson
Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Your concern with older family members and those less fortunate than yourself will only add to your attractiveness. You play the sympathy card, never manipulatively, but instinctively and it wins you admirers galore today.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses!
Colour: Pearl
Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Your well-being improves today, bringing a sense of renewed vitality. Be open to spontaneous social interactions or unexpected guests. Strive for balance and understanding in all your relationships.
Number: 9
Colour: White
October 23 - November 21
Trust your intuition today, avoiding excessive overthinking. A sense of happiness prevails, creating a positive backdrop for your day. Prioritize meaningful communication with your loved ones.
Number: 4
Colour: Orange
November 22 - December 21
Positivity increases today, encouraging you to embrace new interactions. Be mindful when engaging with clients and reviewing important documents. Maintain discretion in your personal affairs for a smoother day.
Number: 7
Colour: Taupe
December 23 - January 20
Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too.
Colour: Jade
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up.
Colour: Mango
Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in.
Colour: Crimson
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev