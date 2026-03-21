Today's Horoscope – March 21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through. Loved ones may need support. Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 7
May 22 - June 21
A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues. Lucky colour: Ruby-red Lucky number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Family connections are highlighted today, encouraging heartfelt conversations. Opportunities in your work or business are expanding, offering new paths. Focus your energy on significant long-term goals and trust your intuition. Lucky number: 3 Lucky colour: Saffron
July 23 - August 21
Positive outcomes are likely today, allowing your natural charisma to shine. Creative pursuits and quality time with loved ones bring joy. Your personal achievements gain momentum, so embrace the spotlight. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Scarlet
August 22 - September 23
Maintain focus on your goals today, navigating distractions effectively. Sharing worries with a trusted friend can provide clarity. Unexpected changes might lead to better opportunities you hadn't considered. Lucky number: 6 Lucky colour: Silver
September 23 - October 22
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Lucky colour: Garnet Lucky number: 1
October 23 - November 21
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you. Lucky colour: Buff Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive—and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Lucky colour: Chocolate Lucky number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganise your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible; try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev