Today's Horoscope – March 22, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Indigo Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Orange Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Yellow Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Colour: Beige Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Blue Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be.
Colour: Peach Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent.
Colour: Cream Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Plum Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.
Colour: Chrome Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Seek harmony in your interactions today, fostering smoother connections. Your confidence is strong, and matters of the heart are favoured. Approach financial matters with patience and consider professional advice.
Colour: Blue Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Your unique perspective holds influence today, offering valuable insights. Take time for quiet reflection to understand situations more deeply. Discuss and evaluate your situation with a close friend or mentor.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Maintain emotional balance today, being mindful of subtle influences. Focus on cultivating a positive mindset to navigate potential challenges. Prioritize inner peace and avoid unnecessary confrontations.
Colour: Sea-Green Number: 5
Amara Ramdev