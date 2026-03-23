Today's Horoscope – March 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: Magenta Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 6
May 22 - June 21
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course
Colour: Mango Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest.
Colour: Lime-Green Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Colour: scarlet Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Colour: ivory number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home.
Colour: Gold Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Brown Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: White Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight, and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Plum Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: peach number: 8
February 20 - March 20
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 6
Amara Ramdev