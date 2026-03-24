Today's Horoscope – March 24, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Colour: Green
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Colour: Pink
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected.
Colour: Ochre
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Colour: Aqua-green
Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Ivory
Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Plum
Number: 2a
Amara Ramdev