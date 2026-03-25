Today's Horoscope – March 25, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Colour: Pink Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you are having, or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Sky-Blue Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Purple Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Your love affair strengthens, and speculations do well. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions, and phobias.
Colour: Sea-green Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today.
Colour: Apple-red Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes.
Colour: Ochre Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.
Colour: Magenta Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Colour: Lilac Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow.
Colour: Mango Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated.
Colour: Amber Number: 2
Amara Ramdev