Today's Horoscope – March 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Copper
Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Colour: brown
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: scarlet
Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time!
Colour: Emerald
Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Your ideas are good but ensure that they are realistic and practical.
Colour: Jade
Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-blue
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So, take life as it comes and have a blast.
Colour: Emerald
Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape.
Colour: Mango
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev