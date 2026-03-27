Today's Horoscope – March 27, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Jade
Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked
Colour: Blue
Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Colour: cream
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves.
Colour: pearl
Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position.
Colour: Iodine
Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Celebratory mood persists but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Colour: beige
Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.
Colour: amber
Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash.
Colour: Coffee-brown
Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom, aand social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one.
Colour: Sea-green
Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Travel plans get off to big start. Travel could help you meet important people, both work-wise and for matters of the heart. You're significant-other could be demanding. A good time for career plans. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 1
Amara Ramdev