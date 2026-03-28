Today's Horoscope – March 28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your energy is high and opportunities are many - but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasized. Residential moves advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Green
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Someone you work with could try to undermine you. Educational courses will be stimulating and successful. Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive.
Colour: Chrome
Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
If you belong to a group, you may be given a leadership role. Studying, reading and bookkeeping are accented. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
A sentimental journey could leave you feeling terrible - you realize you guessed right all along. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Silver
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Colour: Emerald-green
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.
Colour: Gold
Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Colour: Blue
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are careful with money, but it works both ways. Your sense of humour carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want and follow your heart.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud.
Colour: Honey
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev