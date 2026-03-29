Today's Horoscope – March 29, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Colour: Peach
Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Increased interaction or travel with children. Your career is under the spotlight and, with the aspect of Saturn on your sign you can clearly focus on the right direction you to take now.
Colour: Lilac
Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Court decisions may not be favourable this time. New faces enter your life today and make it fun.
Colour: Grey
Number: 4
June 22 - July 22
A secret affair is telling on you emotionally. It is good to put your cards on the table and listen to what your partner has to say. Love shall triumph in the end!
Colour: Mauve
Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story!
Colour: Chocolate
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Coral
Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Mango
Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Colour: Brown
Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
A romance is sputtering along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. There will be change or withdrawal to a degree from current work, activity or contacts.
Colour: Turquoise
Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Colour: Jade
Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse.
Colour: Vanilla
Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours personal and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Colour: Brown
Number: 1
Amara Ramdev