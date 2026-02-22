Today's Horoscope – March 3, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
March 21 - April 20
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Colour: Olive-green; Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Colour: Wine-red; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Colour: Tangerine; Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Colour: Sea-Green; Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Colour: cream; Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Colour: White; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision. Colour: plum; Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Colour: Crimson; Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study. Colour: garnet; Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
You'll experience a sense of accomplishment in your work, despite potential challenges with your superiors. Your ability to think clearly will help you manage a heavy workload, and you'll have opportunities for social engagement. Colour Lavender; number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Avoid making impulsive decisions and carefully consider your actions. Professional opportunities for advancement may arise. Singles may encounter exciting new connections. Plan your actions carefully. Colour: Bronze; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Your optimism and enthusiasm will be prominent, leading to improved relationships with children. Dedicate time to reflecting on past experiences and relationships. Avoid getting entangled in the conflicts of others and refrain from confrontational behaviour. It is very important to keep a cool head today. Maintain your composure in both your personal and professional interactions. Colour: Brown; Number: 7
