Today's Horoscope – March 31, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 March 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Relationships come under the spotlight, and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Long overdue debts will be paid to you, and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities.
Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. You need to be careful about overextending yourself.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position.
Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You need to take time to sort out your issues. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all.
Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers Avoid gambling and financial risks. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky number: 8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: peach Lucky Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky Colour: apricot Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev