Today's Horoscope – March 5, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 March 2026, 18:38 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but your charm and persuasive nature will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time to work on confidence issues. Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may need to confront a matter that has gotten out of hand, so communicate clearly at work and at home with your partner. Lucky colour: Garnet | Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, helping you make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Lucky colour: Amethyst | Lucky number: 8
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): A younger sibling may demand time and attention. Much is happening on the career front—watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 4
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Time spent at work brings both money and happiness today. Travel could spark romance. This is an excellent time to work on confidence issues—your personal mojo may need a makeover. Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner may seem demanding and aggressive. Health needs attention. Be more objective rather than emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky colour: Chrome | Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Today brings important psychological insights. A friend offers valuable feedback about an idea you have. Focus more on business ventures than on relationships today. Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): Your leadership qualities will come to the fore. Travel for business purposes may bring high returns. Your work won’t go unnoticed; however, a colleague may grow jealous. Do not invest your own money. Lucky colour: Khaki | Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Today you work hard but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your boss may be troublesome. Though the workload is heavy, you're able to think matters through clearly. Social opportunities are likely. Lucky colour: Pink | Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Avoid serious discussions or disagreements today. Money flow looks good, but a letter may bring misleading information. You have brooded too long over someone who treated you unfairly—now it is time to move on. Avoid travel plans. Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): You may feel the need to make personal changes in a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled properly, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Show leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. The career front seems settled. Colleagues may not be completely honest, so avoid relying too heavily on others. You have not been totally honest with yourself—re-examine your motives. Lucky colour: Caramel | Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev