Today's Horoscope – March 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 March 2026, 18:52 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships are highlighted. Lucky colour: Blue | Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky colour: Scarlet | Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 4
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): It's advisable to keep your professional and personal lives separate today. Hyperactivity could lead to increased stress, so prioritise careful planning. Remain open to the positive contributions and influences of those around you. Lucky colour: Chrome | Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough. Lucky colour: Peach | Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Be wary of potentially misleading information received through written communication. While calculated risks may yield positive outcomes, exercise caution in your relationships, as a friend's loyalty may be questionable. Pay close attention to your health and well-being. Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from a gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and possibly experience goo
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others, and then things will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach matters from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Lucky colour: Blue | Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Children may be demanding and nerves are frayed at home. Stress levels are mounting and impatience could be your worst enemy today. Good friends may let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky colour: Indigo | Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Circumstances are likely to test your willpower and self-confidence. Learn to cope using tact and diplomacy rather than aggression. Do not get involved in "sound financial propositions" or give loans. Lucky colour: Bronze | Lucky number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities may be allotted. Creative or spiritual development could feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 5
Amara Ramdev