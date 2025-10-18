Today's Horoscope – March 7, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 March 2026, 18:48 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky colour: Plum | Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 7
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 6
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky colour: Salmon-pink | Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: Coffee | Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): You'll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky colour: Burgundy | Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky colour: Ochre | Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Lucky colour: Tan | Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky colour: Jade | Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Family life strained by arguments. Women and children cause you worry. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Talks with a boss are encouraged. Lucky colour: Brick-red | Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev