Today's Horoscope – March 8, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 March 2026, 18:41 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Long-distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence proves successful. Stress-related health problems may crop up, including skin allergies. A high-fibre diet, meditation, and yoga are recommended. Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you may find yourself much sought after. Expect many changes in the organisational hierarchy—a transfer is quite likely. Lucky colour: Jade | Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party and you may make new contacts. Health should pose no major problems except possible weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus issues need attention. Lucky colour: Lilac | Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Travel plans look promising and may bring great pleasure. Family life runs smoothly. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled properly, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky number: 9
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgets. Group therapy may prove beneficial. Children may be demanding and entertainment could cost more than expected. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 1
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Career-wise you shine. This is a day to be confident and self-assured. You know your strengths—so let the world see them. It may also be time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky colour: Lemon yellow | Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and remember to return favours. Relationships begin to improve and you may no longer feel anxious about confronting certain people. Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): Your energy levels improve and you no longer feel as though you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you’ll be pleased with the results. It is a good day to sign contracts and deals. Lucky colour: Amber | Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Avoid obsessing over the past and focus on the present moment. Pay attention to your dreams—changes in sleep patterns may bring meaningful insights. Lucky colour: Rose | Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): New projects take off today. A good day for buying a special gift. Heavy workloads and hectic schedules may take a toll on your health. Enhance your career prospects by signing up for courses or seminars. Lucky colour: Mauve | Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): A response from someone special may be indicated. An old issue you thought resolved could resurface. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you—step out and discover them yourself. Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Focus your efforts on work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life today. It may be harder than expected to get a certain person off your mind, but confronting your emotions could bring clarity. Lucky colour: Off-white | Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev