Today's Horoscope – March 9, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 March 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate. Colour: Orange | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business. Colour: Jade | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You will have to work hard and take your friends' support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focussed. Significant-other still is elusive. Colour: Pink | Colour: 3
June 22 - July 22
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. Colour: Olive-Green | Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. Colour: Peach | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Colour: Vanilla | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Colour: Apple-Red | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You are high on the popularity stakes at work, so just enjoy all the attention. Colour: Blue | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature. Colour: Colour: Brick-red | Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: Aqua-Green | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Yellow | number: 1
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: Onyx | Number: 5
Amara Ramdev