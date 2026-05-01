Today's Horoscope – May 1, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Joining a local sports club could spark a new passion and friendships. A brief road trip to an unexplored nearby town might lead to delightful discoveries. Addressing a workplace conflict directly could improve team dynamics. Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Taking a nature hike can offer solace and a fresh perspective. Engaging in a hobby class, like pottery or painting, might unveil a hidden talent. Openly discussing relationship concerns can lead to deeper understanding and bonding. Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Trying a new workout routine might reignite your zest for fitness. Attending social events or workshops can help expand your social circle. Reflecting on personal boundaries could lead to healthier interactions. Lucky colour: Bronze Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your intuitive abilities are at their peak today, making it easier to navigate tricky emotional waters. Family matters take precedence, but find time for yourself to recharge. Artistic pursuits or hobbies could prove rewarding. Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Your magnetic presence draws people toward you in social situations. Be cautious with your financial decisions; not every shiny opportunity is golden. Your intuitive instincts make navigating tricky situations easier. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Your detail-oriented nature shines at work, making you the go-to problem solver. In personal matters, try not to overanalyze; it could lead to unnecessary stress. Take some time out to indulge in life's simpler pleasures. Lucky colour: Wine Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
A new mindset develops, enhancing your decision-making. Engaging in a creative project will bring you closer to your inner muse. An old memory might resurface, leading to a renewed connection. Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Trusting your instincts will guide you towards uncharted yet fulfilling territories. A candid conversation will shed light on an unresolved matter. Immersing in a passion project will be therapeutic and rewarding. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Embracing spontaneity will lead to an adventure that sparks joy. Delving into a philosophical book or documentary will expand your horizons. A mentor or guide may provide invaluable insights, fuelling your personal growth. Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Setting clear boundaries will enable a better work-life balance. A rewarding opportunity might present itself, aligning with your long-term goals. Cherishing moments with loved ones will add depth to your relationships. Lucky colour: Slate Lucky number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Collaborating on a community project will amplify its impact and foster connections. Delving into a futuristic concept or technology will invigorate your innovative spirit. A dream or vision may provide clarity on an ongoing query. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Letting your artistic inclinations flow freely will result in an exquisite creation. Dedicating time to introspection will unearth deep-seated emotions, allowing for healing. A chance encounter might blossom into a meaningful bond. Lucky colour: Teal Lucky number: 5
Amara Ramdev