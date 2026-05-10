Today's Horoscope - May 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Colour: Coral Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Avoid compromising situations at work.
Colour: Green Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
Colour: Maroon Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Magenta Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Colour: Lemon-Yellow Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies.
Colour: mango Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Colour: Opal Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Plum Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Colour: Gold Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Colour: Silver Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Relationships with the opposite sex are intensified now. You may be tempted to act on an infatuation. Spend wisely to pace your resources to last through the coming challenges.
Colour: Copper Number: 5
Amara Ramdev