Today's Horoscope - May 11, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted.
A day for fun and games. Opportunities to expand your circle of friends will result in possible new romantic encounters. You will gain a lot if you listen.
Colour: Hibiscus-red
Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Chrysanthemum
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now.
Colour: Sunflower-yellow
Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Colour: Rose-pink
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Colour: Violet
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Hyacinth-blue
Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Colour: Lilly-White
Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Lotus-pink
Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Vanilla
Number: 2
Amara Ramdev