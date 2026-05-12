Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking.
Colour: Copper Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Try to complete pending work. Your boss is hard to please, and you are raring for a fight. Stay cool and complete the slot allotted to you. An outing puts a new zip into a romance.
Colour: Mustard Number: 8
May 22 - June 21
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Colour: Cream Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life is on a roll!
Colour: Grey Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Stick to work today and stay out of trouble – don’t indulge in idle gossip or chatter. You never do, but even being a silent observer is being active too. Investment plans take off, and you will have a nest egg soon. Authority female figures can be a bit of a hassle.
Colour: White Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Avoid overindulgence in food or drinks, as digestive problems crop up – lifestyle induced, of course. Children need more of your time, and you need to make the necessary requirements.
Colour: Purple Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up.
Colour: Mustard Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect.
Colour: Blue Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You can make money through solid investment plans. Difficulties with older females in your family may turn out to be quite trivial after all. You can avoid hassles by sticking to your work and refusing to get involved in gossip or idle chatter.
Colour: Cerise Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Magenta Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Jade Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Yellow Number: 8
Amara Ramdev