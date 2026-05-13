Today's Horoscope - May 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Caramel
Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Colour: Green
Number: 9
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Honey
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Don’t be aggressive and go all out for control, pull back a little and watch your partner be confused. Your soft approach can work wonders. Try to avoid speculation or any form of gambling today.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Your concern with older family members and those less fortunate than yourself will only add to your attractiveness. You play the sympathy card, never manipulatively, but instinctively and it wins you admirers galore today.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses!
Colour: Pearl
Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes.
Colour: Ochre
Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.
Colour: Mango
Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Colour: Turquoise
Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today but stay calm till the mists clear.
Colour: Brown
Number: 6
Amara Ramdev