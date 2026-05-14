Today's Horoscope - May 14, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, keep a low profile and be an observer today.
Colour: Garnet
Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Colour: Apricot
Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Colour: Peach
Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Cream
Number: 9
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: Olive-Green
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Colour: Plum
Number: 2
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Crimson
Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Watch out for office politics. Try not to be too gullible either. Someone you trust doesn’t seem to have your best interests at heart right now. Romantic life takes one new hues!
Colour: Jade
Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don't be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don't reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones.
Colour: Sky-blue
Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Please don’t expect others to finish the work you have left half undone. Unless you finish your work on time, and are on top of things, opportunities could pass you by.
Colour: Ochre
Number: 2
Amara Ramdev