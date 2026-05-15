Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best.
Colour: Gold
Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. A family outing can be very enlightening, and you can understand the family politics that is going on. Try to maintain a balance though, and avoid taking sides.
Colour: Amethyst
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up.
Colour: Chrome
Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Family connections are highlighted today, encouraging heartfelt conversations. Opportunities in your work or business are expanding, offering new paths. Focus your energy on significant long-term goals and trust your intuition.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Positive outcomes are likely today, allowing your natural charisma to shine. Creative pursuits and quality time with loved ones bring joy. Your personal achievements gain momentum, so embrace the spotlight.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Maintain focus on your goals today, navigating distractions effectively. Sharing worries with a trusted friend can provide clarity. Unexpected changes might lead to better opportunities you hadn't considered.
Colour: Silver
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Colour: Blue
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Colour: Pista-green
Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends.
Colour: Orange
Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too.
Colour: White
Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up.
Colour: Mango
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in.
Colour: Crimson
Number: 4
Amara Ramdev