Today's Horoscope - May 16, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You have two choices; Get out on your own, or bend to your partner’s whims. Involvement in financial schemes will be followed by losses. You will feel the limitations if you have been overdoing it. Avoid lending or borrowing.
Colour: Turquoise
Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want.
Colour: Purple
Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made, and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: Brown
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet, the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Fuchsia
Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Copper
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Gold
Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you.
Colour: Platinum
Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar and get healthier too.
Colour: Orange
Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Cream
Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today.
Colour: Honey
Number: 6
Amara Ramdev