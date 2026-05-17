Today's Horoscope - May 17, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Patience is the keyword today. All things fall into place if you are tactful. Use your head and do things to your liking. Your intuition will be right on. Misunderstandings are caused between partners by poor communication as well as troublemakers.
Colour: Green
Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Health ailments better.
Colour: Plum
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): An overseas journey could put a new dimension onto a difficult relationship. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive.
Colour: Pink
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A good day to change residence or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Caramel
Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Colour: Beige
Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Brown
Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Colour: Lilac
Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap.
Colour: Mango
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Pista-green
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Purple
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev