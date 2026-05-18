Today's Horoscope - May 18, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 May 2026, 23:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Tan Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A short trip could be fruitful and open up new doors for you. Getting involved in an organisation or involvement in large groups gratifying. Don't spend your money on gifts for people who don’t really deserve it.
Colour: garnet Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are
swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: scarlet Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Magenta Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time!
Colour: Emerald Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Colour: Sky-blue Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action.
Colour: Coffee-brown Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives.
Colour: Yellow Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your career plans are good but they have to be more
grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Colour: Lavender Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities.
Colour: Green Number: 8
Amara Ramdev