Today's Horoscope - May 19, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES ((Mar 21 - Apr 20): Energetic vibes fuel your day, propelling you towards success in your current projects. Your confidence shines, attracting positive attention and new opportunities. Tackle pending tasks with enthusiasm and embrace exciting possibilities.
Number: 3 Colour: Green
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Home and family take priority today, bringing a sense of comfort. Ease in your work life contributes to your overall well-being. Focus on managing your resources wisely and nurturing your domestic sphere.
Number: 1 Colour: Gold
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Work-related connections or travel may arise, offering stimulating interactions. Communicate clearly and collaborate effectively with those around you. Your network could bring beneficial opportunities and insights.
Colour: Yellow Number:2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Colour: Beige Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Blue Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be.
Colour: Peach Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary.
Colour: Saffron Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
Colour: Silver Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Colour: Mauve Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Ivory Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Amber Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Honey Number: 3
Amara Ramdev