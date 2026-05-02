Today's Horoscope – May 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial. This is a good period to seek employment, a new job, or a work project.
Lucky colour: Opal
Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Positive feelings and high self-confidence make today productive.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Managing your finances wisely is crucial today. Stay positive amidst challenges; your optimistic outlook could turn the tide in your favour. Consider seeking advice from a mentor or a trusted friend regarding a financial matter. Practical solutions will yield positive results.
Lucky colour: Vanilla
Lucky number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Prepare for changes at home tomorrow. A family matter may require your attention, necessitating a balanced approach. Trust your intuition when making decisions; it holds the key to resolving emotional tensions. Stay open to compromise.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Tomorrow, prioritize your health and well-being. If engaging in physical activities, focus on gentle exercises to prevent strain. Embrace a balanced diet and ample rest to ensure your overall well-being. Practical self-care routines will prove beneficial.
Lucky colour: Sage
Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You're feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within.
Lucky colour: Teal
Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but it is not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new avenues.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Investing time in a hobby will bring unexpected rewards. A diplomatic approach will ease tension at work. Contemplative moments offer valuable insights.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Your networking skills will open doors. Consider reorganizing your living space for better energy flow. Listen to advice but make your own choices.
Lucky colour: Cerise
Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Your creative abilities will gain recognition. Exercise patience in financial matters. An evening of relaxation will rejuvenate your spirit.
Lucky colour: Lavender
Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev