Today's Horoscope - May 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 May 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart.
Colour: Jade Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support.
Colour: Grey Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues.
Colour: Ruby-red Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Colour: Brown Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Colour: Ash Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy-a transfer is quite likely.
Colour: Mango Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career but beware of detractors out to cause trouble.
Colour: Amber Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercise or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Colour: Mauve Number 5
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour Lavender Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Colour: Bronze Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists clear.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
Amara Ramdev