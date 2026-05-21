Today's Horoscope - May 21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white-water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself.
Colour: Mauve Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise!
Colour: Cerise Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are ableto manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today.
Colour: Saffron Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem.
Colour: Mango Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while.
Colour: Apricot Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivateothers. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today.
Colour: green Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition but beware the office sneak.
Colour: Gold Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner; you may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests.
Colour: opal Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments.
Colour: Tangerine Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You seem to be running out of words to express your
feelings. - a wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner.
Colour: Onyx Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Emotionally you won't see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today.
Colour: Sea-green Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation,
gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?
Colour: Violet Number: 5
Amara Ramdev