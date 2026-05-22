Today's Horoscope - May 22, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships.
Colour: Mustard Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Mauve Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: Yellow Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous.
Colour: Tan Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. Your boss has been very demanding of you lately. In fact, you seem to be pulled in all directions. But today seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): At work you are given a new assignment but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise, you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break!
Colour: Magenta Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Unrealistic promises will only get you in trouble. Don't let your partner put demands on you. You have been immersing yourself in work, but all work and no play will not only be frustrating, but can be exhausting and leave you feeling lonely.
Colour: Jade Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused but could be suitable for you in the long run. Colour: Maroon Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted that you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Colour: Cream Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed.
Colour: Topaz Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-our schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you.
Colour: Apricot Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn.
Colour: White Number: 9
Amara Ramdev