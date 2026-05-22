Today's Horoscope - May 22, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Virgo

August 22 - September 23

VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): At work you are given a new assignment but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise, you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! Colour: Magenta Number: 4