Today's Horoscope - May 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 May 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You can make money if you work on personal investments. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. People you trust can play upon your weakness at a later date.
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting. Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky Colour: scarlet Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long range financial commitments.
Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or tow is feeling threatened, what can you do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 3
Amara Ramdev