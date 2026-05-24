Today's Horoscope - May 24, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 May 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about things that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and downhearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you. Lucky Colour: amber Lucky Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made, and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Lucky Colour: brown Lucky Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Fuchsia: Lucky Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures, you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight, and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Caramel Lucky Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): It is very important for you to stay focused today. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. New faces enter your life today and make it fun.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev