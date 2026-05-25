Today's Horoscope - May 25, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 May 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Lucky Colour: pearl Lucky Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
Lucky Colour: claret-red Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Lucky Colour: mauve. Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. you’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting.
Lucky Colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your well-being improves today, bringing a sense of renewed vitality. Be open to spontaneous social interactions or unexpected guests. Strive for balance and understanding in all your relationships.
Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: White
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Trust your intuition today, avoiding excessive overthinking. A sense of happiness prevails, creating a positive backdrop for your day. Prioritize meaningful communication with your loved ones.
Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Orange
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22): Positivity increases today, encouraging you to embrace new interactions. Be mindful when engaging with clients and reviewing important documents. Maintain discretion in your personal affairs for a smoother day. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Yellow
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky Colour: Navy-blue Lucky Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Partnerships or contacts from abroad may pan out. Travel plans need care. A lucky phase on the whole. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky Colour: Rose Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev