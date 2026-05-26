Today's Horoscope - May 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Gemini

May 22 - June 21

GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3