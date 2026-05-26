Today's Horoscope - May 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 May 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns.
Lucky Colour: Aubergine Lucky Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Try not to evade important issues, you might find yourself backed into a corner with no room for negotiation. Tax rebates, insurance money, gifts make the day financially hefty for you.
Lucky Colour: Coral Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be.
Lucky Colour: Sapphire Lucky Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support.
Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number:8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20): Seek harmony in your interactions today, fostering smoother connections. Your confidence is strong, and matters of the heart are favoured. Approach financial matters with patience and consider professional advice. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Blue
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS ((Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your unique perspective holds influence today, offering valuable insights. Take time for quiet reflection to understand situations more deeply. Discuss and evaluate your situation with a close friend or mentor.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20): Maintain emotional balance today, being mindful of subtle influences. Focus on cultivating a positive mindset to navigate potential challenges. Prioritize inner peace and avoid unnecessary confrontations.
Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Sea-Green
Amara Ramdev