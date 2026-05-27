Today's Horoscope - May 27, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 May 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar and get healthier too.
Lucky Colour: Brass Lucky Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your artistic/creative self is evolving, and you feel the need to express yourself today. Find a suitable platform for your creativity. Enrolling in an art school, music school or whatever is your forte is recommended.
Lucky Colour: gold Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. L
ucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky Colour: Sea-Green Lucky Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Lucky Colour: Caramel Lucky Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient and keep your temper in check. Sometimes a sudden flare-up will not help matters.
Lucky Colour: emerald Lucky Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. A spontaneous outing will add zip and zest to a relationship that you seem to have put on the backburner for a while.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution.
Lucky Colour: Pumpkin Lucky Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are feeling good and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or tow is feeling threatened, what you can do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items.
Lucky Colour: Lemon-yellow Lucky Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However, don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev