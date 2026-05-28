Today's Horoscope - May 28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get
your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Colour: Violet Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Colour: Gold Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time
right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Colour: White Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Opal Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Onyx Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
You've been in a rut, and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments
and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: Red Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Colour :Yellow Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes
successfully. Colour: Orange Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Colour: Beige Number:3
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: Aqua-green Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Topaz Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you
anticipated. Colour: Onyx Number: 4
Amara Ramdev