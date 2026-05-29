Today's Horoscope - May 29, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time
right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Colour: Gold Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However, don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. Colour: Honey Number: 9
May 22 - June 21
Be careful of your choice of words as you deftly try to negotiate a problem today. People seem to be ultra-sensitive today, and ready to take offence at unintended
slights. Try to keep a low profile, and be unseen and unheard today. Colour: Tan Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world . Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion. Colour: Amber Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your team mates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this particular project. Colour: Peach Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Colour: Gold Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Colour: Apple-red Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You are high on the popularity stakes at work, so just enjoy all the attention. Colour: Blue Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature. Colour: Colour: Brick-red Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Colour: Indigo Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today. Colour: Amber Number 6
February 20 - March 20
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective
due to the support from your family. Colour: Burgundy Number: 2
Amara Ramdev