Today's Horoscope – May 3, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky colour: Carnation Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 9
May 22 - June 21
Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits. Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Grounding yourself in past experiences, you're ready to make informed decisions. Your empathetic nature will be a beacon for those seeking solace. Channelling your creativity will yield unexpected joys. Lucky colour: Topaz Lucky number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Embracing your natural leadership will make an impactful difference in a group setting. Diving into a new hobby or skill will refresh your zest for life. A heartwarming gesture from someone unexpected will brighten your day. Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Prioritizing tasks will bring clarity and allow you to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. An intellectual challenge, possibly a puzzle or riddle, will engage your meticulous mind. Someone close might share a secret, deepening your bond. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Being patient with yourself will lead to inner peace. Collaborating with others might lead to unexpected and fruitful outcomes. Exploring art, be it viewing or creating, can be therapeutic. Lucky colour: Rose-pink Lucky number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Trusting your journey will reveal its purpose in time. An old acquaintance might bring a fresh perspective to an ongoing challenge. Immersing in nature, like a forest or beach, can be grounding. Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Adventure might call to you in an unexpected way; embrace it. Revisiting an old book or movie could provide fresh insights. Cultivating gratitude daily can lead to a positive mindset shift. Lucky colour: Midnight blue Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Stepping out of your comfort zone will lead to personal growth today. Revisiting past achievements will fuel your motivation, giving you the momentum to tackle upcoming challenges. An unplanned meeting may turn into a learning experience, illuminating a new perspective. Lucky colour: Auburn Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
Curiosity will be your guide, leading you to explore new ideas and concepts. A seemingly random encounter will provide a solution to a problem you've been pondering. Embracing change, even if minor, can uplift your spirits and revitalize your daily routine. Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Taking time to reflect on your emotions will allow for deeper connections with loved ones. Dreams and intuitions may hold important messages, so be attentive. Engaging in artistic or musical activities will be a source of comfort and self-expression. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev