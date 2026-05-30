Today's Horoscope - May 30, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Colour: White Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Grey Number:6
May 22 - June 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Colour: Jade Number:8
June 22 - July 22
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Colour: Honey Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Colour: Aubergine Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Colour: Orange Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: Silver Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Jade Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Caramel Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Lime Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So, you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work. Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
Amara Ramdev