Today's Horoscope - May 31, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Colour: Fuchsia Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise
this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you. Colour: Garnet Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair. This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Colour: Purple Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Jade Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try to drop regressive conditional patterns. Colour: Emerald Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Colour: Tan Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Colour: Olive Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Plum Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Colour: Chrome Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Burgundy Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: Linen Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Chocolate Number: 3
Amara Ramdev